Exclusive: FBI probes FDIC hack linked to China's military - sources| Reuters

Rather than major breaches by hackers, however, these incidents included security lapses such as employees copying sensitive data to thumb drives and leaving the agency. Twenty of the incidents were confirmed data breaches, according to an FDIC document provided to Reuters by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology. That represents a higher number than was previously reported by the regulator under reporting guidelines for major incidents. Throughout the lapses, the FDIC has said it is stiffening information security standards, including a ban on thumb drives and more coordination with the Department of Homeland Security to prevent hacks. "We are continuing to take steps to enhance our cybersecurity program," Hagenbaugh said. An audit by the FDIC's inspector general in November found the FDIC was failing to do "vulnerability scanning" in an important part of its network, a standard technique used to detect hackers. The audit stated the FDIC was working to address the shortfall. The FBI declined to comment on its investigation. When asked about China's possible role in the 2010 hack, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said: "If you have no definitive proof, then it is very hard for you to judge where the attacks really come from." Washington has accused Beijing of hacking government offices before, including the theft of background check records from the Office of Personnel Management. It was not clear whether the FBI probe of the FDIC hack would result in any action against China or whether the issue would be taken up by President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to confront China on trade issues. The Obama administration has struggled to develop a clear strategy for responding to cyber attacks, due to the difficulty of identifying hackers and fears of escalation. That challenge was thrown into relief by hacks during the U.S. presidential election which the CIA and FBI concluded were carried out by Russia to help Trump win. Russia denied the accusation. The White House had no comment on the FDIC hack. Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment. Last year, U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement to avoid economic cyber espionage on one another.