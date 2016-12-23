Newsvine

BD Styers

About "government is a disease masquerading as its own cure." ~Robert LeFevre Articles: 111 Seeds: 1640 Comments: 40970 Since: Sep 2011

EU's economic war against Russia extended by six months

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BD Styers View Original Article: voltairenet.org
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:32 PM
Discuss:

The unilateral economic sanctions violate the United Nations Charter and are contrary to international law. They are reminiscent of the medieval principle of the siege, which the Christian Churches condemned in all circumstances [without exception]. While today the West present the sanctions as being aimed at putting pressure on leaders, all they actually achieve is inflicting hardship on the poorest populations. The Council is justifying its decision by pinning the blame on Russia for the total non-implementation of the Minsk agreements, despite the fact that the Ukrainian president has publicly declared that he would never apply them.

In the past, this Council had attributed responsibility to Russia for the response of Crimea to the coup d’État organized by the United States at Kiev.

Translation Anoosha Boralessa

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor