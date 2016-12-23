Did Trump Tweets Just Lower the Cost of Air Force One? | DoD Buzz

First off, exactly how fungible are these estimated acquisition costs? Is there that much padding built in to the initial price tag that, at the snap of a finger — or a tweet — the expenses can just fall to levels considered more reasonable to an incoming president?

In a tweet earlier this month and seemingly out of the blue, Trump bashed the Air Force One program, saying, “Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!”

Boeing rushed out a response, saying it has only received $170 million so far in development funding to study the technical requirements of the future Air Force One aircraft, specially designed versions of the 747 airliner designed to withstand missile attacks and electromagnetic pulses.

But Trump’s figure was more or less accurate.

Todd Harrison, director of the aerospace security project and defense budget analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington, D.C., at the time said the proposed cost for the program includes $2.9 billion in funding for research, development, test and evaluation through fiscal 2021, as well as about $1 billion in funding for procurement.

Air Force leaders also have vowed support for the program, which calls for developing two or possibly three new Air Force One planes. Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James on Tuesday said of the aircraft, “It’s a flying White House, with ultra-high levels of security and communications and defensive protection measures built-in,” she said.

Trump has since also targeted the Lockheed Martin Corp.-made F-35 Joint Strike Fighter — the Pentagon’s most expensive acquisition program estimated to cost nearly $400 billion to procure 2,457 of the single-engine fighters.