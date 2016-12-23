Chinese media alarmed at Trump trade adviser, warn of U.S. showdown| Reuters

Navarro is an academic and one-time investment adviser who has authored books such as "Death by China: How America Lost its Manufacturing Base". The book was made into a documentary film about Beijing's desire to become the dominant economic and military power in Asia. "That individuals such as Navarro who have a bias against China are being picked to work in leading positions in the next administration is no laughing matter," the official English-language China Daily said in an editorial. "The new administration should bear in mind that with economic and trade ties between the world's two largest economies now the closest they have ever been, any move to damage the win-win relationship will only result in a loss for both sides." China's Foreign Ministry said in reaction on Thursday it was playing close attention to Trump's transition team and possible policy direction and that cooperation between the two countries was the only choice.