Newsvine

BD Styers

About "government is a disease masquerading as its own cure." ~Robert LeFevre Articles: 111 Seeds: 1635 Comments: 40892 Since: Sep 2011

Lallier case absent from court docket; no clue why | Crime & public safety | fayobserver.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by BD Styers View Original Article: fayobserver.com
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:13 AM
Discuss:

DARLINGTON, S.C. - Fayetteville businessman Mike Lallier did not show up in Darlington County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a scheduled second appearance hearing on a felony charge of committing a sexual act on a 15-year-old boy in September. Lallier's name did not appear on the court docket, and a court clerk said defendants routinely don't attend such hearings if their lawyer has discussed the case with the solicitor, which is equivalent to a district attorney in North Carolina. Lallier is a co-owner of Reed-Lallier Chevrolet on Raeford Road. He served for a dozen years on the Fayetteville Public Works Commission board until he rotated off in September.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor