DARLINGTON, S.C. - Fayetteville businessman Mike Lallier did not show up in Darlington County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a scheduled second appearance hearing on a felony charge of committing a sexual act on a 15-year-old boy in September. Lallier's name did not appear on the court docket, and a court clerk said defendants routinely don't attend such hearings if their lawyer has discussed the case with the solicitor, which is equivalent to a district attorney in North Carolina. Lallier is a co-owner of Reed-Lallier Chevrolet on Raeford Road. He served for a dozen years on the Fayetteville Public Works Commission board until he rotated off in September.
Lallier case absent from court docket; no clue why | Crime & public safety | fayobserver.com
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:13 AM
