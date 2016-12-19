Proposed Powerful Executive Presidency Spurs Fears for Turkish Democracy

“The draft grants the president the authority to issue decrees, to declare a state of emergency and rule the country with resolutions during the state of emergency, and appoint public officials as well as half of the high judges,” said law professor Istar Gozaydin. “So it's a huge authority.”

Under the proposals, parliament can pass legislation overturning decrees issued by the president, but the president will have the power to veto parliamentary legislation. The proposals will also allow a president to lead a political party, ending the present constitutional requirement of neutrality.