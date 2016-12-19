Newsvine

BD Styers

About "government is a disease masquerading as its own cure." ~Robert LeFevre Articles: 111 Seeds: 1635 Comments: 40892 Since: Sep 2011

Proposed Powerful Executive Presidency Spurs Fears for Turkish Democracy

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BD Styers View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONVOA News
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 5:33 PM
Discuss:

“The draft grants the president the authority to issue decrees, to declare a state of emergency and rule the country with resolutions during the state of emergency, and appoint public officials as well as half of the high judges,” said law professor Istar Gozaydin. “So it's a huge authority.”

Under the proposals, parliament can pass legislation overturning decrees issued by the president, but the president will have the power to veto parliamentary legislation. The proposals will also allow a president to lead a political party, ending the present constitutional requirement of neutrality.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor