(CNN)Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday at an art exhibition in Ankara, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported. Karlov was giving a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit when an assailant opened fire, the news agency said.
Russian ambassador to Turkey shot in Ankara, state media reports - CNN.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 9:27 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment