The French Politely Ask You Not Pee On The Floor

Ladies only please:

Look, I understand that sometimes you are in a rush and some pee might slip out before you’re firmly seated on the bowl. But that’s an extreme case. Plus, since this was the women’s restroom and not a unisex bathroom, I’m particularly confused by its presence. Who knows what the placards tell the men not to do in their W.C.? Seriously, there was no drain built into the floor, so the people who are peeing outside of the bowl either have terrible bladder control or are doing it simply for their own amusement (which raises a whole separate set of concerns). And why would someone step on the toilet? Anyone who would consider using the porcelain throne as a squat toilet knows what a squat toilet looks like. And this wasn’t one of them. There’s no shelf or anything above the toilet either, so it is inconceivable to me why a person might step on it.