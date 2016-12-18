No, there's no evidence (yet) the feds tried to hack Georgia's voter database | Ars Technica

In fairness, there's no way to be certain Kemp's letter is complaining of a network scan. The references to penetration testing and attempts to breach the agency's system and to penetrate or breach its firewall raise the possibility of something that went beyond passive scans. If, for example, the DHS computer attempted to exploit a SQL injection vulnerability that divulged protected data or accounts, such a move could very well run afoul of criminal hacking statutes. Trying to exploit specific vulnerabilities in the agency's firewall might also be unlawful. Meanwhile, the phrase "large unblocked scan event" is so technically clumsy that security practitioners say it could mean just about anything. The problem with Kemp's letter is that readers have no way of knowing what gave rise to his exceptional claims. Yet despite the vagueness, the Internet is now awash with reports that the DHS tried and failed to hack Georgia's Secretary of State office, an event that if true, would amount to an extremely serious offense. Georgia Secretary of State officials didn't respond to Ars' request for an interview. In the absence of crucial details left out of Thursday's letter, there's little that's odd or concerning about the reported November 15 complaint, and there's certainly no evidence of an attempted breach by the DHS at this time.