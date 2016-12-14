PressTV-Militants surrender as civilians leave Aleppo

Hundreds of foreign-backed militants have laid down arms in Aleppo in the past 24 hours during which almost 6,000 civilians left terrorist-held districts of the Syrian city, the Russian Defense Ministry says. The ministry also said Wednesday that over the same period 366 terrorists had laid down their arms and moved out of militant-controlled parts of the city. The evacuations follow a ceasefire deal, brokered by Russia and Turkey, under which the militants were to start leaving from Aleppo along with civilians in the early hours of Wednesday. Russia, however, said the terrorists resumed fighting at dawn, but that Syrian government forces repelled their attacks, the Interfax news agency reported. The Defense Ministry said the Syrian army was continuing its operation to quash last pockets of resistance in the districts of Aleppo where foreign-backed were still in control.