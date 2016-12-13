Georgia Election System Reportedly Hacked by U.S. Department of Homeland Security

(TNS) -- Georgia's Secretary of State is seeking answers on why a computer at the Department of Homeland Security was apparently used in an attempt to hack its computer network, including its voter registration database. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp said a computer traced back to a DHS internet address attempted to breach its system. "On Nov. 15, an IP address associated with the Department of Homeland Security made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate the Georgia Secretary of State's firewall. I am writing you to ask whether DHS was aware of this attempt and, if so, why DHS was attempting to breach our firewall," Kemp wrote.