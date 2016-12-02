Obama burns Trump on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 'At least I'll go down as a president' - 2016 Elections - recordnet.com - Stockton, CA

“Do you ever actually laugh when you watch Donald Trump?,” Kimmel asked Obama, who responded that he does, most of the time. "I don't tweet at 3 a.m. about people who insult me," Obama added. In one segment, Obama read some mean tweets about himself. "Barack Obama, bro, do you even lift?," read one tweet. "Well, I lifted the ban on Cuban cigars — that's worth something," he said. One tweet was from Trump himself: "President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!"