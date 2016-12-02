Congress kills plan forcing women to register for the draft - Business Insider

Newsvine

Congress kills plan forcing women to register for the draft

Congress just nixed a plan that would have made women register for the military draft. Lawmakers on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees stripped the requirement of women to register for Selective Service that was inserted into the forthcoming $618 billion defense bill, which will be voted on by both chambers within the next few days, according to The Washington Post. 

