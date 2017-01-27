Britain Unveils Law That Will Trigger Brexit

LONDON —

Britain's efforts to leave the European Union remained engulfed in acrimony, as the government of Theresa May introduced a bill that would finally allow the nation to trigger the disengagement process.

Members of parliament will have fewer than two weeks to review the law, prompting angry reactions from the opposition Labour Party, which accused May's government of maneuvering to purposely give Brexit opponents insufficient time to derail the legislation.

The law was introduced only two days after Britain's Supreme Court ruled the government needs parliament's approval to invoke Article 50 of the EU treaty and thus trigger the process to leave the 28-nation grouping.

...

Observers say the bill is expected to pass in the Conservative majority parliament. It would then be signed by Queen Elizabeth.