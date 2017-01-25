Trump Calls for Probe into Voter Fraud

in a Wednesday briefing, White House spokesman Sean Spicer expanded the scope of the upcoming investigation. "This is not just about the 2016 election, this is about the integrity of our voting system."

Spicer did not offer specifics about who would conduct an investigation or when it would begin. But he said investigators would explore irregularities such as outdated voter registration rolls and voters who have relocated and are registered in more than one location.

Spicer said more details will be available "as the week goes on."