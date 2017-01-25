Brexit judgment live: New legislation 'within days' after Supreme Court rules against Government invoking Article 50

The Government has lost its case in the Supreme Court after Justices ruled 8 to 3 in favour of MPs being given a vote on triggering Brexit.

Theresa May will now bring legislation before the House of Commons on Thursday in a bid to keep her promise of beginning formal talks on leaving the EU by March this year.

Following the decision, announced in London this morning, the Brexit secretary warned MPs not to try and frustrate the will of the people as he promised to push ahead with a short bill in the hope that neither the House of Commons or Lords will seek to block it.