After broken promise, WikiLeaks seeks Donald Trump's tax returns - CBS News

After Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday morning that Mr. Trump had no plans to release his tax returns, a shift from his stance during the campaign, WikiLeaks tweeted its disappointment:

WikiLeaks, founded by Julian Assange, posted thousands of hacked emails last year, first from the Democratic National Committee last summer and then from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s personal email account in the fall.

Assange has said he did not get the emails from the Russian government, despite the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that the hacks were directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the wake of the intelligence report on Russian hacking, Mr. Trump appeared to side with Assange over U.S. intelligence agencies on the issue of Russian hacking, though he has denied that he agrees with Assange.