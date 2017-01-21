Newsvine

White House climate change webpage disappears after Trump's inauguration | TheHill

Sat Jan 21, 2017
The removal of the page from the White House’s website came around the same time the site and other Executive Branch digital platforms were overhauled to reflect the new administration. The Obama Administration's climate change page still exists, but was migrated to a National Archives website.

