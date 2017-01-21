Al Qaeda says Mali attack punishment for cooperation with France| Reuters

Al Qaeda's North African affiliate said a suicide bomb attack on a military camp in northern Mali that killed up to 60 people and wounded more than 100 others on Wednesday was punishment for groups there cooperating with France.

The attack struck at the heart of still-fragile efforts by the government and rival armed groups to work together to quell violence that has plagued the restive desert north for years.

The bombers forced their way into the camp shortly before 9 a.m. (0900 GMT), running over several people before blowing up their vehicle just as 600 soldiers were assembling, said Radhia Achouri, a spokeswoman for Mali's U.N. peacekeeping force MINUSMA.

"We will fight you. We will defeat you. You will not have the last word," President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said in a televised address late on Wednesday.

Mali will observe three days of national mourning.

In a statement released by Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, the militant group said the attack was carried out by its close ally al Mourabitoun.

It gave the bomber's name as Abdul Hadi al-Fulani. Malian state media had earlier said there were five bombers.

"We do not permit the establishment of barracks and bases or the convening of patrols and convoys belonging to the French occupiers, to wage war against the mujahideen," the statement read.