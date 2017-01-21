In Tragedy, Kennedy Quoted Aeschylus | Big Think

I had intended to seed this piece in remembrance of two great US leaders of our recent past both of whom were cut down by assassin's mean bullets, taken from us by brute force well prior to our needs had been aptly challenged and had proper redress under the laws of mankind. May they rest peaceful and with the honor they celebrated their time walking among us common folk.

Kennedy said:

My favorite poet was Aeschylus. He once wrote, “And even in our sleep,pain which cannot forgetfalls drop by drop upon the heart,until in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God.”

What we need in the United States is not division. what we need in the United States is not hatred. What we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness, but love and wisdom and compassion toward one another, a feeling of justice to those who still suffer in our country, whether they be white or whether they be black.

We are not hearing a lot about Aeschylus today. Aeschylus knew tragedy. “Wisdom through the awful grace of God” is an amazing line, one that not only subverts an idea, but also an emotion. Kennedy only spoke briefly, but by the end of his talk the crowd was cheering. Also famously, Indianapolis was peaceful that night, while all around the country there were fires in the streets.

Kennedy pointed out that moments like these are times for us to look inward and ask “what kind of nation we are.” This is one of those moments. We will watch how many in positions of power and visibility adopt a position of peace.