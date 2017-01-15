Newsvine

StrykerBD

About I see you Blue Skies Articles: 114 Seeds: 1706 Comments: 42737 Since: Sep 2011

When the Civil War Came to New York - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by StrykerBD View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:52 PM
Discuss:

20130713

Enrolling officers entered all men between 20 and 35 years old, and unmarried men up to 45, in a lottery. Those drafted could join the Army, find a substitute or pay $300. Congress hoped this fee would prevent a bidding war for substitutes, but it was far beyond the means of the average American worker.

Forcing men into combat represented the greatest demand the federal government had ever put on its citizens, and it did not sit well with New York’s immigrant laborers. They were largely against the war and predominantly Democratic, and they chafed under a Republican-controlled White House, Congress, mayor’s office and, perhaps worst of all, local police force.

White supremacists fanned existing hatred, blaming African-Americans for conscription. Street-corner demagogues shouted: “There would have been no draft but for the war — there would have been no war but for slavery, the slaves were black, ergo, all blacks are responsible for the war.” New York’s black community, centered in Greenwich Village, became a scapegoat for growing anger at Washington.

read more

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor