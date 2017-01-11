Trump Gets Into Heated Exchange With CNN Reporter: 'You Are Fake News' « CBS Philly

CNN’s Jim Acosta attempted to ask Trump a question Monday after the news organization published a controversial Russian intelligence report Tuesday. “Mr. president-elect, since you are attacking our news organization … can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?” Acosta asked. Trump tried to move on to another question, but Acosta kept asking. At one point Trump told Acosta not to “be rude,” and referred to CNN as “fake news.” “Your organization is terrible,” Trump said. “I’m not gonna give you a question. You are fake news.” “Mr. president-elect, that’s not appropriate,” Acosta said to Trump. Before the back-and-forth with the CNN reporter, Trump referred to BuzzFeed as a “failing pile of garbage” after the news organization published the unverified Russian intelligence dossier.