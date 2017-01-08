Amid Pledges, Life Remains Miserable for Greece's 'Hot Spot' Refugees

Heart of the system

During the past year many refugees and migrants have had to endure grim conditions as they remain trapped within Greek borders in the wake of other European countries closing theirs.

Some of the toughest conditions are endured by those living in the country’s so-called "hot spots".

The Greek islands of Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos have been the first point of arrival in Europe for the million-plus refugees that have arrived in Greece from Turkey.

The first of five "hotspots" established in these islands, Moria was opened in October 2015 for the reception, identification and processing of refugees.