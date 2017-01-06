Newsvine

7 CEOs in the hot seat for 2017 - CBS News

Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 5:50 AM
Short list from the CBS report

By Larry Light MoneyWatch January 3, 2017, 5:00 AM

  1. CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL: Steve Ells.
  2. MYLAN (MYL): Heather Bresch.
  3. SNAP: Evan Spiegel.
  4. THERANOS: Elizabeth Holmes.
  5. TWITTER (TWTR): Jack Dorsey.
  6. WELLS FARGO (WFC): Tim Sloan.
  7. YAHOO (YHOO): Marissa Mayer.

