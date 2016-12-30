Newsvine

Putin Says Russia Won't Expel Diplomats In Response To U.S. Sanctions : The Two-Way : NPR

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia won't be expelling U.S. diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to U.S. sanctions, as his foreign minister had suggested earlier Friday.

Instead, he says he will decide how to move forward depending on the actions of President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

On Thursday, the White House announced sanctions against Russia in response to to what it called "a decade-long campaign of cyber-enabled operations" against the U.S. — including actions meant to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.

