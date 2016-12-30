Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia won't be expelling U.S. diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to U.S. sanctions, as his foreign minister had suggested earlier Friday.
Instead, he says he will decide how to move forward depending on the actions of President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
On Thursday, the White House announced sanctions against Russia in response to to what it called "a decade-long campaign of cyber-enabled operations" against the U.S. — including actions meant to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.
Putin Says Russia Won't Expel Diplomats In Response To U.S. Sanctions : The Two-Way : NPR
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment