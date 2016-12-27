Irony alert: Obama tells Ta-Nehisi Coates that Rev. Wright represented the past - The Unz Review

Obama: It was hard. Reverend Wright was an embodiment of so many positive trends that I saw in the black Church: strong, somebody who embraced learning, somebody who was socially conscious and taught black folks to respect themselves and the culture. He’s somebody who was sophisticated enough to be pro-black without being antiwhite. The church itself was an amazing, and continues to be an amazing, institution. And he was a friend, somebody who I was very fond of. And there was and continues to be a translation problem between somebody like Reverend Wright and the larger society. …

quote source: ‘It’s What We Do More Than What We Say’: Obama on Race, Identity, and the Way Forward

"And, now in 2016, here’s the obvious irony: Obama is sitting there repeating his saving 2008 excuse about how you have to understand that Rev. Wright’s black rage against whites was just a temporary generational thing..."

source is seeded article

read more:http://www.unz.com/isteve/irony-alert-obama-tells-ta-nehisi-coates-that-rev-wright-represented-the-past/