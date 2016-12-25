Russian military plane missing over Black Sea crashed, Defense ministry says - CBS News

Last Updated Dec 25, 2016 2:45 AM EST MOSCOW --- A Russian passenger plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. Defense ministry confirms that the Tu-154 crashed while making a maneuver over the sea, CBS News’ Svetlana Berdnikova reported. The Tu-154, which belonged to the Defense Ministry, was taking the Alexandrov choir to a concert at the Russian air base in Syria. Reuters reports that Russia’s Defense Ministry regularly flies musicians into Syria to put on concerts for military personnel. A total of 84 passengers and eight crew members were on board the plane when it dropped off of radars minutes after taking off. Emergency services found fragments about 1.5 kilometers (less than one mile) from shore at a depth of 50 to 70 meters (165 to 230 feet.) The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.