NAACP calls for nationwide economic boycott of North Carolina | WLOS

"Some people say this is Democrat vs. Republican," the Rev. William Barber said at a news conference Thursday morning about the N.C. General Assembly's ruling Republican party. "No, no, no, no. This is extremism." The primary reason for the boycott is the failure of the legislature to repeal the controversial House Bill 2, dubbed the "bathroom bill" because it forces transgender people to use the bathroom associated with their gender at birth. It also prohibits municipalities from issuing their own discrimination protections for people based on their gender identity and sexual orientation and eliminates workers' ability to bring discrimination lawsuits in state courts.